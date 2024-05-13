 'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • 'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

Calling it a 'very vital issue' for Delhi, the bench observed there should be no politics over it

'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 13

The Supreme Court on Monday termed as “horrible” the situation where 3,800 tonnes of solid waste in Delhi go untreated every day, while the surrounding areas in the national capital region (NCR) have inadequate facilities for treating them, and observed it violated the fundamental right of citizens to live in a pollution-free environment.

Referring to data on generation of solid waste per day and the capacity to treat them in areas like Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida, the top court observed that considering the development work which was taking place in Delhi and the surrounding areas, it was obvious that it would increase.

A bench of Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said immediate measures should be undertaken to ensure that the quantity of untreated solid waste does not increase till proper facilities are put in place to treat them. The authorities will have to consider various methods to do that, including putting restraints on construction activity in these areas, it said.

It directed the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India to convene a meeting of all authorities concerned to find a solution and place it before the court.

“In the event the authorities fail to come out with any concrete proposals, we will have to consider passing drastic order with a view to take care of the environment in the capital city of Delhi and surrounding areas,” the bench said.

“We hope and trust that all the authorities will take the issue with great seriousness as prima facie impression which we gather is that none of the authorities have bothered to consider the drastic consequences of not having adequate capacity to deal with solid waste generated every day,” it said.

The bench said a report shall be prepared by the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and placed before the court by July 19.

The apex court noted it was an admitted position by all concerned that within the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), every day 3,800 tonnes of solid waste was generated which cannot be treated as the existing plants do not have the capacity to treat them.

“This is a sorry state of affairs in the capital city of Delhi,” it said.

Calling it a “very vital issue” for Delhi, the bench observed there should be no politics over it.

It noted that the MCD’s counsel has apprised the court that it will be possible to treat such excess waste only by June 2027 when an additional facility will come into existence.

It said this means that for a period of more than three years from now, Delhi will have 3,800 tonnes of untreated solid waste accumulating in some place every day.

“As noted in the earlier order, this poses a great danger to the environment of the capital city,” it said.

Referring to an affidavit filed by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair, the bench said “something more shocking” has been brought on record.

It noted that as per the affidavit, 1,200 tonnes of solid waste was generated in Gurugram daily while the capacity of processing was only 150 tonnes per day.

The bench said as per data, 1,000 tonnes of solid waste was generated daily in Faridabad but the capacity of processing was only 240 tonnes a day.

During the hearing, the court said a permanent solution has to be found by the authorities “otherwise tell us which category of constructions should we stop in Delhi. We will pass that drastic order”.

“Around 3,800 tonnes per day is untreated solid waste in the city of Delhi. Have you taken estimate how far will it increase?” it asked the counsel representing various authorities.

“We are worried about this. What the whole world will say. In the capital city of India, 3,800 tonnes of solid waste being untreated every day as of 2024. What will happen in 2025, what will happen in 2026?” it said.

“Everywhere the situation is horrible,” the court said.

Towards the fag end of the hearing, the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing before it in some other matter, that the Centre should also look into this issue.

The bench also asked whether any authority has tried to prepare an estimate as to how much the quantity of untreated solid waste will increase in Delhi in the years to come.

“It is going to be an increase of three per cent per annum, which means 330 metric tonnes per day and the source for it is the 2041 draft Master Plan of Delhi,” the counsel appearing for MCD said.

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on July 26.

While hearing the matter on April 22, the apex court had termed as “shocking” that 3,000 tonnes of the 11,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated in Delhi every day was not processed. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

2
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

3
India

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

4
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
Chandigarh

Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

9
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 62 per cent turnout till 5 pm; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

10
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

7 injured as iron hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain, gusty winds

3 dead, 59 injured as huge billboard collapses in Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind; many feared trapped

Personnel of fire brigade and police rush to spot; rescue op...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 62 per cent turnout till 5 pm; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed lowest voting percentage till 5 ...

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

Following the call, Delhi Police reach the Chief Minister's ...

There were 2 CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

In a video that has gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party ML...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres in Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Don’t hide behind bushes, Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP's Sanjay Tandon over open debate

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

NCW to send inquiry team to look into alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate: 10 more smugglers in Jalandhar police dragnet

Kapurthala: ‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Phagwara: Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala