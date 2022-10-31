Hospitals to coordinate on emergency response

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

In a major pro-patient move, AIIMS New Delhi has launched a dashboard to reveal real-time emergency bed availability status on its website along with details of the number of patients awaiting emergency treatment, besides bringing the leaders of all government hospitals in Delhi on one platform to discuss and ready a coordinated emergency care response for patients in the city.

AIIMS has also unveiled a new feature whereby attendants will be able to see patient consultation videos at home and be assured of the line of treatment.

The first step towards coordinated emergency response by hospitals will be the launch of “AIIMS like Main Hospital Casualty Dashboard” to show real-time bed availability.

At a meeting chaired by AIIMS New Delhi Director M Srinivas on Saturday, a decision was taken to coordinate with all hospitals in the government sector for better care of stable emergency patients in Delhi.

The Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of Safdarjung Hospital, RML, Lady Hardinge, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Deen Dyal Upadhyay, Indira Gandhi Hospitals, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, NDMC, LNJP hospital, IHBAS, Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital and Charak Pallika attended the meeting.

Director AIIMS emphasised on the need for real-time emergency bed availability of all the hospitals, integrated unified dashboard of bed status, human network to communicate between hospitals before referrals, two-way referral of critical and non-critical cases and training programme to develop expertise.

All attending Medical Directors agreed that real-time dashboard is required in every hospital and an integrated unified dashboard should show availability of beds in all the hospitals to the patients.