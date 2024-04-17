Hotel discounts for voters

New Delhi: In a bid to boost voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, hotels located in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh zones here have announced a 20 per cent discount offer for eligible voters, officials said on Tuesday. The LS elections here are slated for May 25. “This initiative underscores the crucial role of voter participation in strengthening democracy and nurturing civic responsibility,” Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone, said. PTI
Delhi records high of 35.8°C
New Delhi: Delhiites saw a sunny day on Tuesday with the maximum temperature reaching 35.8°C, according to the IMD. The city recorded a low of 23.5°C, two notches above the season’s average, the IMD’s bulletin said. pti
Traffic police issue advisory
New Delhi: Traffic is likely to remain heavy in both carriageways from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh for one week due to the ongoing construction of an underpass, officials said on Tuesday. The traffic police have advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly. PTI
jnusu strike on varsity campus
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) organised a strike on the campus on Tuesday. Protesters’ key demands included an increase in financial aid, expedited probe into sexual harassment cases and improved hostel facilities. They also raised the issue of need to ensure gender justice and student representation. The strike saw widespread participation from various departments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...
Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list
Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife