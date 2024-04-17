Hotel discounts for voters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: In a bid to boost voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, hotels located in the Karol Bagh and Najafgarh zones here have announced a 20 per cent discount offer for eligible voters, officials said on Tuesday. The LS elections here are slated for May 25. “This initiative underscores the crucial role of voter participation in strengthening democracy and nurturing civic responsibility,” Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone, said. PTI

Delhi records high of 35.8°C

New Delhi: Delhiites saw a sunny day on Tuesday with the maximum temperature reaching 35.8°C, according to the IMD. The city recorded a low of 23.5°C, two notches above the season’s average, the IMD’s bulletin said. pti

Traffic police issue advisory

New Delhi: Traffic is likely to remain heavy in both carriageways from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh for one week due to the ongoing construction of an underpass, officials said on Tuesday. The traffic police have advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly. PTI

jnusu strike on varsity campus

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) organised a strike on the campus on Tuesday. Protesters’ key demands included an increase in financial aid, expedited probe into sexual harassment cases and improved hostel facilities. They also raised the issue of need to ensure gender justice and student representation. The strike saw widespread participation from various departments.

