Hours after mayoral poll, AAP, BJP members come to blows

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 23

After the smooth election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, unprecedented scenes were witnessed throughout Wednesday night and early hours of Thursday in the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Water bottles were thrown, ballot box dislodged from the gallery of the House and blows exchanged between AAP and BJP councillors.

The BJP councillors also tried to take down the voting booth while BJP’s mayoral pick was caught, on camera, damaging the mike and other items.

In a video, two women councillors of opposite parties were caught exchanging blows and then falling on the floor of the House.

The House had to be adjourned over 10 times apparently owing to several rounds of sparring between AAP and BJP councillors throughout the night.

In the meanwhile, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed she was attacked by BJP councillors. However, the BJP denied the allegations.

It was at the time of the election of six standing committee members that things turned chaotic after BJP councillors raised objection over the use of mobile phones while casting votes for the standing committee. AAP’s Sanjay Singh said there was no rule that prohibits use of phone the person who has to vote.

AAP claimed that the Mayor, who was the presiding officer at the election of the standing committee, had agreed to their (BJP councillors’) demand of not using the mobiles. The BJP, however, still didn’t let the House function smoothly.

Following continuous sloganeering, the House had to first adjourn for an hour this morning, and thereafter until 10 am, Friday.

Shelly accused the BJP of deliberately ruining the decorum of the House and not letting the standing committee election take place.