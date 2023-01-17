House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 16

The ongoing power tussle between Delhi’s L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) further intensified when AAP MLAs forced the Speaker to adjourn the House over the L-G’s alleged refusal for a teachers’ training programme in Finland.

Today is the first day of three-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to adjourn the House for the rest of the day after AAP MLAs rushed into the Well of the House over the issue.

Only 10 minutes had passed when the Speaker had to seek the adjournment. As soon as BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri objected the Saurabh Bhardwaj’s recent comment over the Lieutenant Governor’s alleged interference in the city government and disregarding Supreme Court orders, AAP MLAs started raising the issue of LG’s refusal to the teachers’ training programme in Finland and forced the Speaker to adjourn the House. After the adjournment, AAP MLAs holding placards — led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — held a protest march from the Assembly to the L-G office.

The AAP delegation reached outside the L-G office and claimed that the L-G refused to meet them.

Meanwhile, the L-G office reiterated that the L-G has not rejected the proposal. “The Delhi Government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students. This is to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past,” said the L-G office.