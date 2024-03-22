Housing requirements, sustainable goals need to be balanced, says CSTEP report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

India’s buildings sector significantly contributes to the energy demand and emission of greenhouse gases. According to an environment think tank, Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), the emissions will rise further as most of the buildings that will exist in India in the next 30 years are yet to be built.

In its report, Pathways to Steer India’s Building Sector towards a Net Zero Future, released here recently, the CSTEP suggested promoting reuse, recycling and repurposing of materials to minimise waste and environmental impact. The report suggested it as an additional step in fostering an efficient and sustainable buildings sector. It further recommended prioritising renovation over construction of new buildings to lower emissions.

In the face of global imperative to limit the rise in Earth’s temperatures to 1.5 °C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement, India faces the dual challenge of fulfilling developmental aspirations and reducing the emission of greenhouse gases.

“The decarbonisation of the buildings sector involves interventions embedded in behavioural changes such as shifting to a more sustainable cooking fuel, using alternative construction materials, mindful and responsible consumption of appliances and practising energy conservation in general. Encouraging mindful consumption across households in the country can help achieve significant emission reductions,” the report added.

Dr Ritu Mathur, senior energy consultant, NITI Aayog, said while there would be an expansion in the construction of buildings in line with government policies to provide a house to everyone, it was imperative to adopt a holistic approach to contain emissions.

