How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, July 15

Delhi was flooded in the early hours yesterday after swollen Yamuna broke the regulator of a nallah near the WHO Building on Ring Road near the ITO traffic signal. The Indian Army’s assistance was requisitioned by Delhi administration.

During early hours of July 14, a team of the Army engineers was deployed near WHO Building. The regulator door was damaged due to the surge of water from the Yamuna. The Army constructed a temporary bandh to divert the water back to the river. The backflow of water into the city was controlled.

Another big effort was opening the jammed sluice gates of the barrage under the ITO bridge across the Yamuna.

Engineers cut the overhang above the sluice gates and lifted them allowing water to flow past more easily. The team worked overnight and completed the task. In all, five gates of the barrage had to be cut open. Navy divers went under water to assess the situation. The Army was deployed to restore water supply from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant.

