HPV vaccination camp held for victims of sexual abuse

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 22
The India Child Protection Fund (ICPF), in collaboration with the Dr BR Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Rotary Club, Delhi, organised an HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination camp in Okhla Phase-II on Friday.
Geared towards minor victims of sexual abuse and girls from economically disadvantaged families, the initiative provided vaccinations to 135 girls aged 9-14 years.
Dr KC George, Executive Director of ICPF, expressed gratitude praised AIIMS and the Rotary Club for their support in extending HPV vaccinations to girls at risk of cervical cancer. “All NGOs dedicated to child protection should emulate such proactive measures for victims of sexual exploitation and at risk of cancer,” said Dr George.
The initiative, aimed at addressing the heightened risk of cervical cancer among victims of sexual abuse, received acclaim from Dr Pallavi Shukla, Assistant Professor of Preventive Oncology at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital. “HPV infection during sexual intercourse is a leading cause of cervical cancer, particularly among girls who have been victims of sexual abuse,” noted Dr Shukla.
The girls also underwent educational sessions on the causes of cervical cancer and preventive measures.
Led by Dr Sujata Pathak and Dr Prateek, a team of doctors ensured the proper administration of vaccines. Moreover, ICPF, Rotary Club, and Dr BRA Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital facilitated transportation for the girls and their families. Parents of vaccinated girls provided written commitments to ensure the completion of the vaccination schedule.
