I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, July 21

The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft or by para-jumping from aircraft etc, the order stated.

“This order shall come into force with effect from Saturday,” the order stated.