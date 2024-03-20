‘I foretold you’d join ‘Tihar Club’: Conman pens letter to K Kavitha

New Delhi, March 19

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has penned a letter to arrested BRS leader K Kavitha, asserting that “truth had prevailed and her ‘karma’ led to her current situation”.

He welcomed her to the ‘Tihar Club’, referring to her as ‘akka,’ or elder sister in Telugu.

Chandrashekhar remarked on Kavitha’s perceived sense of invincibility, stating, “You always thought you were untouchable.... But you forget this new Bharat, the law is strong and powerful than ever.” He claimed to have foretold her arrest and the BRS’s loss of power in Telangana, both of which transpired.

Accusing Kavitha of involvement in corruption, Chandrashekhar alleged that her arrest would unveil widespread corruption involving her associates, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom he labelled the “kingpin and the godfather of this scam”.

He dismissed attempts to conceal corruption, asserting, “There is enough evidence to prove all your corruption.... Will see you soon, akka, face-to-face. I welcome you to the greatest ‘Tihar Club’.”

Chandrashekhar’s letter follows allegations by the Enforcement Directorate linking Kavitha with top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, in a conspiracy related to the Delhi liquor policy.

The agency claimed illegal funds were generated for AAP through corrupt practices.

In a closing note, Chandrashekhar said, “Abhi film baaki hai (More is yet to come). My dear Kejriwal ji, you next now, no matter (how hard) you try, it’s all over for you.”