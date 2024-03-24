I-T Dept raids AAP MLA Gulab Singh’s residence

New Delhi, March 23
Following the arrest of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week, the residence of an AAP MLA was raided by a central agency on Saturday.
A team of the Income Tax (I-T) Department raided the residence of Matiala MLA Gulab Singh. The I-T Department raided his residence after finding tax-related irregularities against Singh.
Senior party leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said people across the world know that the BJP government is putting the Opposition behind bars.
Comparing the current regime with those of countries like North Korea and Pakistan, Bhardwaj said, “This has been seen in Bangladesh, Pakistan and North Korea, and now India is on the same path. The largest democracy in the world is now on the path of dictatorship, where Opposition will be curtailed and the basic rights of people will be suspended.”
Singh is the party’s in-charge in Gujarat, where AAP will be fighting on two Lok Sabha seats — Bharuch and Bhavnagar. “We are contesting Lok Sabha elections from two Gujarat segments and now the residence of party’s Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh is being raided today. I am confident that in the time to come, raids would be conducted against other AAP leaders as well as Opposition leaders from other parties so that the Opposition can be scared into silence,” Bhardwaj added.
