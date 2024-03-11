IAF has led way in giving equal opportunities to women: Air Chief Marshal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has always led the way in providing an equal platform for women, said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday.

Speaking at the Six Sigma Healthcare Leadership Summit, he stated, “We have the largest number of women officers amongst the three services: Army, Navy and the Air Force.”

Meanwhile, Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav said, “The Army inculcatesvalue and purpose, which are integral in life. When I was in Class VI, I had decided to join the Army and fight a war. It so happened that my posting was in Kashmir and during the Kargil War, I was given the opportunity to fight for the nation. Besides, it is also important to have a role model in life. I grew up listening to the brave tales of 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal, who bravely fought in the 1971 war.”

