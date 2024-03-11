IAF has led way in giving equal opportunities to women: Air Chief Marshal

New Delhi, March 10
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has always led the way in providing an equal platform for women, said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday.
Speaking at the Six Sigma Healthcare Leadership Summit, he stated, “We have the largest number of women officers amongst the three services: Army, Navy and the Air Force.”
Meanwhile, Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav said, “The Army inculcatesvalue and purpose, which are integral in life. When I was in Class VI, I had decided to join the Army and fight a war. It so happened that my posting was in Kashmir and during the Kargil War, I was given the opportunity to fight for the nation. Besides, it is also important to have a role model in life. I grew up listening to the brave tales of 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal, who bravely fought in the 1971 war.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...