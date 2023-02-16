Identify land for Tughlakabad villagers before eviction, Delhi Chief Secy told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to identify land for the rehabilitation of residents who have been served eviction notices for illegally encroaching upon land in Tughlakabad village.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has been asked to submit the status report within a week.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) intends to bulldoze over a thousand houses in Tughlakabad village as part of its demolition campaign. Due to this, thousands of families living in these houses will be rendered homeless. Taking immediate cognisance, the Kejriwal government has given instructions to make a plan for their rehabilitation.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The proposed demolition drive in Tughlakabad village by the Archaeological Survey of India will prove extremely cruel to the people living in that area for a long time. The elderly, children, women and disabled residents will be particularly impacted. The Delhi Government asserts that no demolition should take place in such circumstances without ensuring adequate rehabilitation first.”

Directing the Chief Secretary in this regard, Sisodia said, “The Chief Secretary should coordinate with the land-owning agency, identify land closest to the current residence of the affected residents for their rehabilitation and develop a detailed plan to allocate land to them.”

The residents had appealed to the Delhi High Court in this regard after which it directed all stakeholders to make a rehabilitation plan before demolition.

Structures removed from Yamuna floodplain

Temporary huts and other structures built illegally on Yamuna floodplain areas at Zakir Nagar were removed on Wednesday in compliance with a National Green Tribunal order, officials said. About an acre of land was reclaimed, a senior official said.