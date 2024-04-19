If elected, BJP will ‘abolish’ polls, reservations: MP

PTI

New Delhi, April 18

The BJP will “abolish” elections and reservations, if it comes to power at the Centre again, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged on Thursday, asking people to be vigilant to protect the Constitution and democracy.

The concern is becoming stronger every day, he claimed at a press conference here a day before the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

There is not just one but many examples of people harbouring the notion of changing the Constitution, Singh further claimed.

There was no immediate reaction available from the BJP over Singh's claims and allegations. Singh alleged that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will "abolish elections and reservations, and snatch away the voting rights of people".

If the BJP succeeds in changing the Constitution, then no one will be able to stand up to it and assert their rights, the MP alleged.

"I want to alert all Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, along with every citizen of the country. The 140-crore people of this country should be alert. If they (BJP) win, they will snatch the power of your vote," Singh said. Singh was recently released from jail on bail. He was in prison for six months in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

