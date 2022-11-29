If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not removing jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain from the cabinet, saying if he does not do it either the court will or people will “beat up and remove” him.

Jain is lodged at the Tihar jail since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Khattar, while campaigning for the BJP’s December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll candidate in Shastri Nagar, hit out at Kejriwal, alleging that he is used to “cheating and lying”. “I have been a victim of this as the chief minister of Haryana,” the Haryana chief minister said, citing the issues of water supply to Delhi from his state and crop residue burning.

Kejriwal earlier used to cry over crop residue burning in Haryana and Punjab, and blame farmers in these states when air pollution levels increased in Delhi.

“Satellite images show there is no pollution from Haryana due to crop residue burning, but there is an AAP government in Punjab where crop residue is still being burnt,” the senior BJP leader said.

He said stories of corruption of the AAP in the national capital are common knowledge.

On the Delhi government’s initiatives to prevent crop residue burning, Khattar alleged that in the name of farmers, the Kejriwal government has spent just Rs 40,000 on bio-decomposer solutions and Rs 23 lakh on its distribution while Rs 14 crore was spent on publicity. These show that only 300 farmers benefitted, he claimed. Top BJP leaders on Monday addressed 80 public meetings and contract programmes across the city. Those who campaigned for BJP included Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia. — PTI

Wholesale market in Haryana

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured representatives of wholesale market associations of Delhi that his government would consider their request to set up a wholesale market in the state to help them expand their business. Office-bearers and representatives of a number of wholesale market associations met Khattar. They apprised Khattar that while many traders wanted to expand their base in Haryana, a large number of them wish to shift base from Delhi. Khattar assured the traders' representatives that the government would considertheir proposal.