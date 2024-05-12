If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

New Delhi, May 12
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi on Sunday said if people choose Aam Aadmi Party on May 25, he won’t have to go back to jail.
Accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Moti Nagar in support of party’s New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti.
“I have to go back to jail after 20 days. If you choose jhadu (AAP’s symbol), I won’t have to go back to jail,” the chief minister said.
The AAP national convenor is out on interim bail till June 1. He has to surrender on June 2.
“They sent me to jail because I worked for you. The BJP does not want that work of Delhi people are done,” he said.
Kejriwal alleged that his insulin injections were stopped for 15 days inside Tihar jail.
“If I go back to jail, the BJP would stop your work, free electricity, degrade schools and shut down hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” he charged.
He also asked people to vote for Bharti since he would be available for people in need even at odd hours.
The polling for all seven seats in Delhi will take place on May 25.
