IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Tribune New Service

New Delhi, July 14

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) became India’s first airport to have four runways after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the airstrip on Friday.

He also hinted at the opening of the airport’s new terminal by October this year.

“The fourth runway makes Delhi airport the only one in the country to have four runways. It will increase the capacity throughput from the current level of 1,400 to 1,5000 aircraft movements to almost 2,000,” Scindia said.

Scindia also inaugurated India’s first eastern cross taxiways (ECT) that will connect the northern part of the airfield to the southern end, thus reducing taxi time for aircraft and help passengers deplane within 12 minutes of landing.

“With the ECT and the fourth runway, there would be a reduction of almost 55,000 tons of CO2 emission annually,” Scindia said.

#Indira Gandhi #Jyotiraditya Scindia