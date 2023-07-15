IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Tribune New Service
New Delhi, July 14
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) became India’s first airport to have four runways after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the airstrip on Friday.
He also hinted at the opening of the airport’s new terminal by October this year.
“The fourth runway makes Delhi airport the only one in the country to have four runways. It will increase the capacity throughput from the current level of 1,400 to 1,5000 aircraft movements to almost 2,000,” Scindia said.
Scindia also inaugurated India’s first eastern cross taxiways (ECT) that will connect the northern part of the airfield to the southern end, thus reducing taxi time for aircraft and help passengers deplane within 12 minutes of landing.
“With the ECT and the fourth runway, there would be a reduction of almost 55,000 tons of CO2 emission annually,” Scindia said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, France talk defence co-production
Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...