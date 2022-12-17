CNG prices in NCR go up; now to cost Rs 79 per kg in Delhi

New Delhi, December 17
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which operates CNG stations across the Delhi-NCR, has increased the prices of CNG in the region from Saturday.
With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 87.89 in Gurugram and Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.
Gas distributors have been raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. Earlier in May, it was hiked by two rupees, while on October 8 it became costlier by three rupees.
