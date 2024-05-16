IGNCA exhibition shines light on Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, May 15
Amidst vibrant melodies of Rabindra Sangeet and fragrant ambiance of intellectual discourse, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) blossomed into a sanctuary of cultural jubilation recently.
Embarking on a captivating journey through time and space, the exhibition titled ‘The Rare Photographs of Rabindranath Tagore’, curated by Ganesh Narayan Singh, wove an enchanting tapestry, intricately threading together the essence of Rabindranath Tagore’s illustrious life.
Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, encapsulated the spirit of Tagore’s ethos, remarking, “Tagore’s gesture of returning the Knighthood after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre epitomises the essence of Indian identity. Through this exhibition, we endeavour to delve deeper into his global connections and showcase precious treasures from esteemed collections.”
During the event held on Monday, Fabien Chartier shed light on ‘Tagore’s French Connection’, highlighting the poet’s profound impact in France and beyond. He expressed, “Tagore’s sojourn in France symbolises his profound humanity and universal appeal. This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore his European odyssey and its enduring influence.”
As renowned fine artist photographer Nilkamal Adak and curator and art hostorian Basu Acharya narrated tales of Tagore’s artistic zenith and his indelible mark on French soil, the exhibition unveiled its kaleidoscopic spectrum of themes.
From the serene haven of ‘Santiniketan: Abode of Peace’ to the lush landscapes of ‘Tagore’s Ecological Habitation and Agricultural Pursuits’, each vignette painted a vibrant portrait of Tagore’s visionary endeavours.
