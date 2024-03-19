IGNCA set to mark 37th establishment Day today

New Delhi, March 18
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is set to mark its 37th establishment day with a three-day celebration from March 19 to 2.
“The IGNCA plays a crucial role in preserving, promoting and presenting the living culture of India to the public,” Professor Richa Kamboj, Head of the Department of Art Exhibitions at the IGNCA, said at a press conference.
Celebrations on March 19 will kick off with a classical music performance featuring violinist sisters S Subbalakshmi and S Sornalatha, followed by sarod recital by Ayaan Ali Bangash.
The second day will feature a santoor performance by Rahul Sharma and a classical music session by Vidushi Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar.
“An exhibition showcasing bamboo art from the Northeast will be held at the Darshanam art gallery from March 18 to 22,” said Kamboj.
A workshop on ‘Disaster Risk Management in Museums’ will be held from March 20 to 22.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...