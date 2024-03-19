IGNCA set to mark 37th establishment Day today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is set to mark its 37th establishment day with a three-day celebration from March 19 to 2.

“The IGNCA plays a crucial role in preserving, promoting and presenting the living culture of India to the public,” Professor Richa Kamboj, Head of the Department of Art Exhibitions at the IGNCA, said at a press conference.

Celebrations on March 19 will kick off with a classical music performance featuring violinist sisters S Subbalakshmi and S Sornalatha, followed by sarod recital by Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The second day will feature a santoor performance by Rahul Sharma and a classical music session by Vidushi Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar.

“An exhibition showcasing bamboo art from the Northeast will be held at the Darshanam art gallery from March 18 to 22,” said Kamboj.

A workshop on ‘Disaster Risk Management in Museums’ will be held from March 20 to 22.

