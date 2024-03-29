IGNOU extends exam form deadline

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of online examination forms for the Term-end Examination, June 2024, without late fee to April 22. Students have to Students can submit the forms with a late fee of Rs 1,100 till May 25. The decision aims to facilitate students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL), and Online Learning (OL) programmes.

Keshav Mahavidyalaya to host Art fest

Keshav Mahavidyalaya, University of Delhi, is set to present its annual art festival, Atrang’24, on April 9. Various activities such as mood-board painting, mandala making, newspaper dressing and digital art. Interested participants can submit entries for Cyberpunk Digital Art by 11.59 pm on April 7. The event will provide participants a platform to exhibit their creativity and winners will be honoured with both prizes and certificates.

