IGNOU extends exam form deadline

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of online examination forms for the Term-end Examination, June 2024, without late fee to April 22. Students have to Students can submit the forms with a late fee of Rs 1,100 till May 25. The decision aims to facilitate students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL), and Online Learning (OL) programmes.
Keshav Mahavidyalaya to host Art fest
Keshav Mahavidyalaya, University of Delhi, is set to present its annual art festival, Atrang’24, on April 9. Various activities such as mood-board painting, mandala making, newspaper dressing and digital art. Interested participants can submit entries for Cyberpunk Digital Art by 11.59 pm on April 7. The event will provide participants a platform to exhibit their creativity and winners will be honoured with both prizes and certificates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...