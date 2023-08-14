IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, August 13

Amid the rising cases of suicides across Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), IIT-Delhi has dropped a set of mid-semester exams to reduce stress of students.

It was the feedback from students and the faculty that prompted the authorities to revamp the existing system of student’s evaluation. IIT-Delhi officials told The Tribune that IIT-Delhi earlier would have a two-minor plus one-major examination evaluation system.

“Based on the feedback from all students and faculty, the Senate has approved a one-minor plus one-major examination evaluation system along with several continuous evaluation mechanisms from the ongoing semester onward. A maximum cap of 80 per cent weightage has been kept for the two examinations,” said a senior official of the IIT-Delhi.

In another step for stress management and mental well-being of students, IIT-Delhi is pushing to strengthen some mentorship and interactive verticals, especially to encourage interactions with students outside the classrooms, preferably at an individual level.

“We are encouraging interactions through the increased frequency of periodic informal dinners and meals between students and faculty in small groups through the existing Student-Teacher Interaction Council,” said the official further.

Notably, IITs have reported the highest number of suicides over the past five years. The dropout rate is also the highest in IITs. The premier institutes — IITs — have reported around 31 suicides since 2018, revealed a data provided by Education Minister in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session.

