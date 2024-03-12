IIT-Delhi to offer MA in culture, society & thought

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has unveiled a Master of Arts programme in Culture, Society, and Thought, marking a significant departure from the traditional courses offered in technology and engineering colleges across India.

Will Give new direction to research The new MA course at IIT-Delhi gives it a unique vantage point to generate a new corpus of knowledge and develop critical methodologies to give new directions to humanities and social science research from the Global South. — Farhana Ibrahim, HoD, Humanities and Social Sciences Department, IIT-Delhi

Officials hailed the programme as a landmark initiative, aimed at bridging the gap between humanities, social sciences and technology.

The two-year programme is designed to equip students with comprehensive training in various fields, including research, academia, social work, media and policy-making, among others. The course integrates core disciplines such as sociology, literature, and philosophy.

“The programme offers a unique opportunity for students to explore courses across traditional disciplines, and forge new synergies across existing master’s programmes offered by the department — cognitive science and economics,” said Farhana Ibrahim, Head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT-Delhi.

An open house will be conducted on March 15 to provide candidates with insight into the programme. The application process for the academic year beginning in July will start on March 20. The last date to apply for the programme is April 4.

