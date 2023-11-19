IITF showcases global cultures, trade treasures

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

A colourful celebration of diversity is taking place as stalls representing states from across India and various countries take the center stage, offering a lively showcase of cultures and traditions at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023. The 14-day trade fair has brought together 3,500 exhibitors from around 13 countries and different parts of India. Opened on November 14, it will continue till November 27.

The main emphasis this year is on promoting small and medium-sized enterprises to foster inclusivity. Themed Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade, it underscores the focus on trade, start-up businesses and state investments. The state pavilions are creatively designed based on themes related to their regions. Delhi's theme revolves around Connaught Place, the heart of the city, with a captivating structure of Akshardham within the pavilion while Haryana's pavilion features artwork representing Kurukshetra.

Neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Thailand, Turkey, Tunisia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, UAE, and Egypt, have come together to showcase their trade. Afghanistan presents Onyx stone and dry fruits, Thailand showcases a variety of accessories and Dubai brings forward a range of women’s suits at the trade fair.Various ministries are also participating in the trade fair to raise awareness about their policies and schemes.