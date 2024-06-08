illegal cylinder racket busted

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted two godowns of illegal/unauthorised commercial and domestic gas cylinders in outer Delhi. Uday Singh (34) and Ravi Khurana (34) have been arrested in this regard. A total of 1,699 domestic and commercial cylinders and 17 gas-refilling pumps were recovered from their possession. The accused said they purchased domestic cylinders from various gas agencies and filled commercial cylinders from domestic ones and sold them at higher rates. PTI
London-like blue plaques
New Delhi: The MCD will be installing blue plaques at 1,300 heritage sites, including schools, hospitals and police stations, across the Capital to increase awareness about the heritage sites, the officials said. The initiative is similar to the blue plaque programme of London, they said. “Our target is to complete the work in the next 15-20 days. The work has already started. These plagues will basically serve as sign boards to attract the attention of the heritage lovers. “They will increase awareness about the heritage sites which otherwise go unnoticed due to unkept or no sign boards,” an official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...