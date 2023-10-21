Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Commision for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday directed the state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for stricter implementation of targeted timelines in respect of intercity/inter-state bus services serving in Delhi and other cities and towns.

To strengthen efficient and cleaner public transport services within the National Capital Region (NCR), the commission held a series of meetings for developing a detailed action plan to shift to cleaner bus services.

On July 19, the commission had issued an advisory to ensure that by November 1, all buses originating from NCR areas in the respective states and travelling to Delhi are either electric vehicles (EVs) or compressed natural gas (CNG) or BS-VI diesel.

Based on the plans for procurement of new EVs, CNG and BS-VI buses of the respective states, the CAQM on Friday directed for stricter implementation of the targeted timeline.

Under the direction, all bus services operating between any cities/ town in the state of Haryana as well as bus services from NCR city/ town of Rajasthan/ UP and Delhi shall be operated only through EV, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses with effect from November 1.

All bus services from non-NCR areas of Rajasthan to Delhi shall be ensured through EV, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses from January 1, 2024.

In UP, bus services plying within the eight NCR districts shall be through BS-VI diesel compliant buses from April 1, 2024. For buses operating between non-NCR regions of the state to Delhi and NCR areas of other states shall also be ensured through BS-VI buses from July 1, 2024.

These directions would also be applicable to all bus services being operated by respective state public sector undertakings and private entities etc.

The commission has focused on bus services in the entire NCR to be targeted for EVs in the long-term within five years.

Battling toxic air

