In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

New Delhi, August 19

After naming 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections and 21 for Chhattisgarh polls later this year, the BJP has unveiled in-charges for all seven Delhi Lok Sabha segments starting early preparations. The BJP holds all seven parliamentary segments in the National Capital hoping to retain all, with the political truck between AAP and Congress still in a flux as the Delhi Congress team has been learnt to be opposing any pre-poll understanding with AAP in the Capital.

The following leaders have been made in charges of seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats — state BJP vice-president Dinesh Pratap Singh (New Delhi seat), Delhi general secretary Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi), state general secretary Yogendra Chandolia (North Delhi), general secretary Kamaljit Sehrawat (North East Delhi), former state general secretary Rajesh Bhatia (Chandni Chowk), Delhi’s ex-BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar (South Delhi) and former Delhi mayor Jai Prakash (West Delhi).

The list was unveiled by the party’s Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva. The new Lok Sabha segment in-charges will be required to assess ground situation and also report to the party on the strengths and weaknesses of incumbent MPs in the area as well as of the party in general.

