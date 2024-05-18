Incident exposes AAP’s criminal character: BJP

New Delhi, May 17

In a sharp rebuke to the AAP leadership, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed disappointment and confusion over Cabinet Minister Atishi’s statements regarding the recent assault on Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader. Sachdeva highlighted the inaction and silence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the matter, suggesting it indicated his defence of the accused.

“The way the rights of a woman were violated in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, and she was assaulted, it exposes the criminal character of the AAP,” Sachdeva asserted. He criticised the lack of response from Kejriwal. “So far, nothing has been said about this incident by the Chief Minister, so Atishi should answer this question.”

Sachdeva referenced statements from AAP leader Sanjay Singh made three days earlier, acknowledging the violence. “When Sanjay Singh was admitting that an incident had occurred at the CM’s residence, where was Atishi at that time?” he questioned. He suggested that Atishi’s current statements reflect a sense of despair and disappointment as the case against the accused tightens.

