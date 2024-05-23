 INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi : The Tribune India

INDIA bloc members 'communal, casteist and nepotistic': PM Modi

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Vijay Sankalp rally on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the INDIA bloc members of practising a politics of “communalism, caste and dynasties”, and said people of Delhi must recognise their “politics of extreme communalism, extreme casteism and extreme nepotism”.

The PM was addressing an election rally in favour of the BJP candidates in Delhi, which votes on May 25 in the sixth phase.

Framing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a fight between forces in favour of the country and those in favour of dynasties, the PM said, “The choice in the 2024 elections is between the BJP which believes in ‘nation first’ and INDIA bloc that believes in family first. Now the country must decide whether they want ‘Nation First’ or ‘Family First’,” Modi said, urging voters to support the BJP for continued progress and development of the country.”

Supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vijay Sankalp rally in support of BJP candidates at Dwarka in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

The PM questioned the Congress’ policies in higher education and resource allocation, saying even these policies were dictated by vote bank politics and appeasement strategies.

Contrasting the performance of his 10-year administration with that of the previous Congress-led UPA government, he said his government built many more highways, airports and medical colleges than the Congress.

With the Lok Sabha elections for seven Delhi parliamentary seats drawing closer, the Prime Minister said voting for more than 400 Lok Sabha seats had ended.

“Phase V has confirmed a strong BJP-NDA government. The country understands that any vote for the INDIA bloc is not going to be of any use to the country. Every vote for the BJP will ensure the resolution of Viksit Bharat,” he asserted.

Donning saffron clothes, a massive crowd from across Delhi and neighbouring areas braved the summer heat to gather at the BJP’s poll rally site well in advance to listen to Modi.

Ankush Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, said he reached the rally site around 2 pm. “I came here just to see the prime minister,” he said.

The rally in Dwarka was organised to support candidates in four constituencies — West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and North West Delhi. In West Delhi, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat is contesting against AAP’s Mahabal Mishra. In South Delhi, BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri faces AAP’s Sahi Ram. In New Delhi, BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj is up against AAP’s Somnath Bharti. Lastly, in North West Delhi, BJP’s Yogender Chandolia is competing with Congress’ Udit Raj.

Choose between BJP’s ‘nation first’ and INDIA bloc’s ‘family first’

The choice in the 2024 elections is between the BJP which believes in ‘nation first’ and INDIA bloc that believes in family first. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

