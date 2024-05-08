India Meteorological Department predicts duststorm in Delhi today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Delhi on Tuesday experienced a minimum temperature of 24.2°C, slightly below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). At 8:30 am, the humidity was recorded at 50 per cent.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with the potential for a duststorm and thunderstorm, accompanied by strong gusts of wind towards the night. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 42°C.

The national capital also saw an increase in the air quality index (AQI). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in a post said, “Taking note of the poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, the CAQM convened a meeting on Tuesday. Representative from the IMD/IITM said the average AQI of Delhi has touched the 300-mark due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.”

It said, “Particulate matter load over the region has increased due to rapid changes in wind direction and speeds due to high convection rate and absolute dry conditions leading to continued suspension of dust and may not be attributed to any specific local sector.”

The post noted that all the agencies concerned had been asked to intensify actions for the abatement of dust arising from various construction and demolition activities, linear projects and from roads, pathways and open areas through measures prescribed by the CAQM.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.