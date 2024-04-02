INDIA rally a bid to obscure scandals: Bansuri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Criticising the rally held by leaders of the INDIA bloc, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj called it a facade to obscure their corruption scandals. At a press conference on Monday, Swaraj, who is also the BJP candidate from New Delhi, denounced the rally as a sham and highlighted the lack of public support and coherence among alliance members.

Swaraj emphasised, “Yesterday’s rally was a flop show, evident by the empty chairs during Rahul Gandhi’s speech.”

She also pointed out the alleged absence of alignment on ideological grounds between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Also, she expressed scepticism over the alliance’s claim that the rally was organised against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Swaraj criticised the lack of transparency within the alliance, highlighting unanswered questions regarding income tax notices and the bail status of AAP leaders. “AAP should also address allegations regarding Sunita Kejriwal’s official status and the bail status of its leaders in the liquor scam case,” she said.

She went on to ask, “Why Kejriwal did not appear before the ED despite nine summons? Did he want the case to linger until the elections so that he could play the victim card on arrest?”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #INDIA bloc