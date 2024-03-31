 INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Pawar to attend

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Preparations underway for the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 30

As the campaign for the 18th Lok Sabha elections heats up, leaders of the anti-BJP INDIA bloc will gather in the Capital on Sunday for a ‘Save Democracy’ rally.

Jairam Ramesh (R)

Paramilitary personnel deployed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have made elaborate arrangements with checking at every gate and deployment of paramilitary personnel in and around the Ramlila Maidan for INDIA bloc’s maha rally. The Delhi Police have allowed the rally to take place with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor-trollies and no weapons in central Delhi. Although the rally is allowed, Section 144 will remain imposed at DDU Marg, where the offices of political parties are located.

Traffic advisory issued

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the INDIA bloc’s rally on Sunday and said movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours on that day. The traffic movement will be regulated and may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Aam Aadmi Party announced on Saturday that Opposition leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Left leaders will join the rally against “BJP’s dictatorship”.

Earlier today, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rally was not centred on any individual but was meant to protect “democracy and the Constitution”.

The Opposition rally is taking place close on the heels of two high-profile arrests of INDIA bloc Chief Ministers — Hemant Soren in Jharkhand and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. While Soren had resigned prior to his arrest by the ED, Kejriwal continues to govern Delhi from jail.

“It is not an individual-centric rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. It is not one party’s rally. As many as 28 parties are involved. All constituents of the INDIA jan bandhan will be taking part in the rally, including the TMC,” Ramesh said.

AAP’s Delhi state convener and minister Gopal Rai said the rally was the “last chance to save democracy and the Constitution”.

“Several prominent leaders from various political parties will join the rally. This is our last chance to save democracy. If the people of the country do not raise their voice today, no one will be able to raise their voice tomorrow,” Rai said as preparations were in full swing for the political gathering at Ramlila Ground.

Rai, who took stock of the rally preparations by visiting the venue on Saturday, again condemned the arrest of Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam.

The rally, meanwhile, is titled “Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy”.

Ramesh earlier said the Sunday rally would be the second LS poll bugle to be sounded by the INDIA bloc. The first was sounded in a joint rally in Mumbai on March 17, a day after LS poll schedules were announced.

“Tomorrow’s rally will also send out a message of solidarity and unity among the bloc,” Ramesh said, adding that bread and butter issues like soaring inflation, the highest unemployment rate in 45 years, economic disparities, polarisation and injustice against farmers would also be flagged by Opposition leaders at the rally on Sunday.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Democracy #INDIA bloc #Jairam Ramesh #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

2
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

3
Patiala

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

4
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

5
Punjab

Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

6
Trending

Video of fake Coca-Cola drink goes viral, netizens express shock

7
Trending

Woman’s baggage carousel video gets her over 2 million views

8
Diaspora

Did Indians on H1-B visas replace American workers at TCS in US? Here is what we know of the allegation

9
Punjab

Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Hans Raj Hans BJP’s Punjab picks for Lok Sabha election

10
India

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today

In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress

While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar

The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...


Cities

View All

MC sets record, collects ~37 crore property tax

MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Shell out more at district toll plazas

Farmers protest ‘dissolution’ of market panels

Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 cr

Youth injured as Congress leader ‘opens’ fire amid pigeon-flying contest

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Chandigarh to take another month to power up EV stations

Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

INDIA VOTES 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in mid-May

BJP starts campaign to install name plates in UT

Leaders of three parties join SAD

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

Congress, AAP stand united in corruption sagas: BJP

Ensuring women safety in Capital continues to be a pressing concern

AAP alleges BJP link with ‘influential South lobby’

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to increase from tomorrow

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

Civil Surgeon orders probe into girl’s death after eating cake

DBU launches campaign on crop residue management

Former president of Shutrana Youth Congress switches loyalty to BJP