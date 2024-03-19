 INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections : The Tribune India

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

Focus on tackling challenges such as traffic, pollution, infra development

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva with party candidates for the LS elections during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 18

Ahead of the General Election, all seven BJP Lok Sabha candidates, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, gathered to unveil their comprehensive 100-day roadmap aimed at addressing key civic issues and fostering development across the Capital. With a focus on tackling challenges such as traffic management, pollution and infrastructure development, the candidates outlined ambitious goals to propel Delhi towards progress and prosperity.

Manoj Tiwari, the BJP candidate from northeast Delhi, presented a series of objectives for the initial 100 days, including the completion of construction work on National Highway 709B and the Yamuna Riverfront. Additionally, Tiwari prioritised initiatives such as establishing a lake park and playground in Mukundpur-Burari, constructing central school buildings in Khajuri and Burari, and setting up an open study centre in Dilshad Garden. These endeavours aim to enhance educational facilities and recreational spaces for the residents of northeast Delhi.

Representing south Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri emphasised his commitment to regulating population growth outside village boundaries and tackling traffic congestion in areas like Sangam Vihar, Devli and Chattarpur. Bidhuri also pledged to regularise 69 unauthorised colonies by providing property rights, thus addressing long-standing grievances of residents in these areas.

Harsh Malhotra, the BJP candidate from east Delhi, emphasised the importance of cleanliness and riverfront development to rejuvenate the Yamuna. Malhotra also pledged to bring a university campus and a government hospital to east Delhi, along with initiating slum redevelopment projects to uplift marginalised communities.

From west Delhi, Kamaljeet Sahrawat outlined a comprehensive plan to address traffic congestion, pollution and healthcare infrastructure. Sahrawat proposed a special traffic master plan for Shivaji Marg, the expansion of Metro lines and increased deployment of electric buses to combat pollution. Additionally, Sahrawat pledged to construct a government hospital, a Delhi University campus and a sports stadium in west Delhi to cater to the growing needs of residents.

Yogendra Chandolia, the BJP candidate from northwest Delhi, prioritised demands for the Bawana-Narela Metro phase and the establishment of a sports university in Ghevra. Chandolia also pledged to address water drainage issues in Kirari, aiming to commence work within the first 30 days of assuming office.

Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal outlined initiatives to preserve the area’s cultural heritage and enhance civic amenities. Khandelwal proposed the implementation of an ‘MP at Your Doorstep’ plan, focusing on grassroots engagement and community development. Furthermore, Khandelwal emphasised the importance of beautification projects and women empowerment initiatives to foster inclusive growth in Chandni Chowk.

Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, presented a multifaceted agenda aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, improving urban governance and enhancing public welfare. Swaraj prioritised the establishment of a startup hub to generate employment opportunities and advocated for the de-sealing of shops in commercial areas. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of implementing national schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana to ensure social security for Delhi residents.

