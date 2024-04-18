INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 17

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the issues of education and infrastructure at colleges have emerged as prominent concerns for new voters in the national capital.

According to data, there are 2.54 lakh new voters, including 67,930 voters aged between 18 and 19 years. The primary issues troubling these new voters are inadequate facilities at colleges and increasing unemployment.

Chalking out strategies to address the concerns that affect the new voters has become the main focus for the leaders.

Delhi University (DU), a century-old institution, faces significant challenges due to outdated infrastructure. Many DU colleges, established around the mid-20th century, have poor maintenance, leading to inconveniences and even injuries to students and staff.

Vanshika, a first-year student at Deen Dyal Upadhyaya College, said, “My demand as a college student and as a first-time voter is that whichever party comes to power, it should focus on our college’s infrastructure.” Anu, a first-year student at Zakir Hussain College, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for improved maintenance. Shruti, a second-year student, said, “Although I don’t have much interest in politics, if there is something that bothers me during my college life, it is poor infrastructure.”

Skill-oriented edu system need of the hour: Students

Another significant demand raised by students is more skill-based courses. Aryan, a second-year student at Kirori Mal College, said, “There should be more skill-based courses; my course has irrelevant subjects that should be replaced by skill-based subjects.”

Students like him are advocating for a more relevant and skill-oriented education system to better prepare them for future employment opportunities.

Political parties have acknowledged these concerns in their election manifestos. BJP candidates Harsh Malhotra and Kamaljeet Sehrawat have promised to work towards establishing a DU campus in East Delhi and West Delhi, respectively. Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP candidate from New Delhi, plans to set up a start-up hub to boost employment opportunities for the youth.

In its manifesto, the BJP also pledged to implement laws against paper leaks and expedite the process of filling up government vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Congress has proposed establishing skills training institutes in each district. They have also promised to implement a Yuva Nyay programme to address unemployment and introduce a new Right to Apprenticeship Act providing one-year apprenticeship for diploma holders and college graduates under the age 25 years, along with filling up nearly 30 lakh vacancies in Central government posts.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha