 INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents fret over Yamuna pollution, seek govt action : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents fret over Yamuna pollution, seek govt action

INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents fret over Yamuna pollution, seek govt action

BJP’s Malhotra outlines river cleaning project as part of 100-day roadmap

INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents fret over Yamuna pollution, seek govt action

Toxic foam covers the Yamuna at ITO barrage. PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 3

As the 18th Lok Sabha elections draw near, the pollution of the Yamuna river resurfaces as a central campaign issue. Despite being a longstanding concern and a recurring promise in political agendas over the years, the persistent pollution of the Yamuna persists unabated, raising questions about the effectiveness of past efforts and the credibility of future pledges.

Political parties have made assurances for years to tackle the Yamuna’s pollution, yet tangible results have remained elusive despite repeated promises.

Over the past nine years, the AAP has held the reins in the Capital, implementing numerous plans to cleanse the river, but significant improvements are yet to materialise. According to the data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the water quality of the Yamuna continues to exhibit elevated levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD) and a notable presence of faecal coliform.

BOD measures the amount of oxygen consumed by bacteria and microorganisms during the decomposition of organic matter in aerobic conditions. Faecal coliform bacteria, conversely, signal water contamination with faecal material from humans or animals, potentially carrying pathogens and disease-causing agents.

In 2021, the Kejriwal government unveiled a six-point plan aimed at restoring the Yamuna river to bathing standards by February 2025. The plan entails the construction of new sewage treatment plants, expansion of existing facilities and the cessation of industries discharging waste into the river. Furthermore, efforts are in progress to link wastewater from “jhuggi jhopri” clusters to the sewer network and provide household connections in areas with the existing infrastructure.

Even during the Budget session of 2023-2024, the issue of Yamuna pollution was addressed. However, allegations surfaced in November of the same year, with Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, purportedly accusing the government of ceasing river cleaning efforts. He criticised the Delhi government for the high pollution levels in the Yamuna and accused it of manipulating the Supreme Court to alter a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order during ongoing improvements. He asserted, “The Delhi government has halted the river cleaning process.”

In contrast, during this year’s Delhi budget announcement by Finance Minister Atishi, there was no mention of Yamuna pollution.

While neither the AAP nor the BJP has released their manifestos for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate from east Delhi seat Harsh Malhotra has outlined Yamuna cleanliness and riverfront development as part of his 100-day roadmap.

He expressed concern, stating that cleaning the Yamuna and developing a riverfront from northeast to east Delhi would be a priority if elected.

Jagrati, a resident living near the Yamuna, described the unpleasant smell near the river due to pollution and waste thrown into it. She said, “The smell when you cross the river is horrific because of the pollution and waste that the people throw into the river. It’s horrific to see a river of such high religious prominence in the country being polluted by the people and the political parties not doing anything about it.”

The Yamuna holds religious significance for many, but it is polluted by harmful chemical waste from industries and waste from humans. This pollution particularly affects the Bihari community, who celebrate the Chhath Puja along the riverbank, as it conflicts with their religious beliefs. A member of the Bihari community, Aakansha, expressed, “The polluted river hurts our religious beliefs as well.”

Although some people blame devotees celebrating the puja for contributing to the pollution, Shivaram Pandey, president of the Delhi Chhath Puja Samiti, clarified that Chhath celebrations were not responsible for Yamuna pollution.

The pollution of the Yamuna remains a significant concern for Delhiites, who hope that political promises will lead to concrete actions to restore the river’s health. With elections approaching, the fate of the Yamuna’s cleanup hangs in the balance, while residents continue to suffer from its pollution.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Environment #Lok Sabha #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

3
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

4
Delhi

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

5
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

6
Delhi

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

7
India

Delhi High Court grants divorce to Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty; chef had accused wife of ‘never respecting his parents and humiliating him’

8
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

9
Haryana

Punjab-Haryana border reopens after 43 days

10
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...

Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Shun double standards in countering terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval at SCO meeting

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Rahul Gandhi files papers, so does ‘ally’ CPI’s Annie Raja

Congress holds grand roadshow in Wayanad | No INDIA bloc sea...

WB raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity

West Bengal raises India’s GDP forecast to 7.5% for FY24 but flags job scarcity


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

INDIA VOTES 2024: Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorating, says AAP; Tihar Jail refutes claim

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

AAP announces fast on Sunday against party supremo’s arrest

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Husband held for woman’s murder

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue residents

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies