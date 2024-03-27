INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents’ health at risk as city faces pollution crisis

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 26
As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, local issues in the Capital are once again in the limelight, with none more pressing than the perennial problem of pollution. Delhi, notorious for its hazardous air quality, finds itself once more under scrutiny as the World Air Quality Report, released by the Swiss-based monitoring group IQAir, ranks it as the third most polluted city globally and the most polluted Capital.
Throughout the year, Delhi struggles with pollution, with the situation worsening during the winter months. The impact is felt not only by residents living along busy roadsides but also by those residing in residential areas and narrow lanes.
Soumya, a student at Delhi University, lamented, “I rarely fell ill back home in Jabalpur, but in Delhi, I frequently fall sick, and pollution is a major factor. Breathing becomes difficult here.”
In response to the damning report, Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticising his administration and highlighting the main contributors to the pollution crisis. The report flags abnormally high levels of PM 2.5, with vehicular emissions accounting for two-fifths of the pollution. Other factors such as road dust and open burning also significantly contribute to the high particulate matter levels, according to the L-G.
Meanwhile, Anuj Attrey, spokesperson for the Congress, attributes vehicular emissions as the main cause of pollution, underscoring the breakdown of Delhi’s public transit system. He reminisces about the period before 2014 when collaborative efforts between the Central and state governments resulted in enhancements to public transport, effectively curbing pollution by reducing reliance on individual vehicles.
He emphasised, “Vehicular emissions remain the primary pollution source. Delhi’s public transport system confronts significant challenges today. Prior to 2014, coordinated efforts effectively strengthened public transportation, resulting in reduced individual vehicle use and pollution. However, the current pace of population growth exceeds infrastructure development, causing congestion on metro lines and driving residents back to private vehicles.”
As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the Congress, although not having named any candidate in Delhi yet, pledges to expedite the construction of metro stations and expand the metro network. Similarly, BJP’s west Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat outlines plans to focus on expanding metro lines and increasing the deployment of electric buses to combat pollution in her 100-day roadmap.
As Delhi grapples with its pollution crisis, political parties vie for solutions, recognising the urgency of addressing this pressing issue for the wellbeing of the city’s residents and the environment.
