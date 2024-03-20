INDIA VOTES 2024: Projects suffered as BJP MPs didn’t use MPLAD funds: Congress

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 19
The Delhi Congress has accused BJP’s national capital MPs of neglecting their duties and failing to utilise MPLAD funds for its development.
Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely cautioned voters against believing the BJP’s promises, saying: “Instead of telling what BJP MPs have done in the past 10 years, discussing what they will do in the next 100 days is an act of misleading the people of Delhi.”
Regarding the BJP’s claims of projects initiated by the Congress government, Lovely asserted: “The BJP takes credit for projects started by the Congress government such as expansion of the third phase of the Delhi Metro and construction of the iconic Signature Bridge.”
The DPCC chief also criticised the BJP MPs for their alleged inaction and non-performance over the past decade, emphasising the need for accountability.
“The Delhi Congress will bring out a charge-sheet against the BJP MPs for their inaction and non-performance in the past 10 years,” he said.
Highlighting the issue of air pollution and demanding action against the MPs, he further said: “Criminal cases should be registered against the BJP MPs for the soaring air pollution in the Capital.”
Former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf echoed Lovely’s sentiments, criticising the BJP’s practice of replacing sitting candidates during elections. “The BJP has made a habit of replacing their sitting candidates during the MCD, Delhi Assembly, and Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
