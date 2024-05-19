Indian Air Force opens centre for kids with special needs

New Delhi, May 18
The Air Force Family Welfare Association President Neeta Chaudhari inaugurated ‘Umeed Niketan’, an advanced therapy centre for children with special needs at the Base Repair Depot Air Force Palam, an Indian Air Force spokesperson said on Saturday.
The centre has been conceived and conceptualised to create a nurturing environment where children with special needs can think, grow and learn to develop life skills through recreational activities tailored to their unique abilities.
From sensory exploration, speech therapy to adaptive sports and interactive immersive experience, the centre offers diverse range of programmes designed to promote physical, emotional and social wellbeing of special children.
The centre would cater to nearly 55 specially abled children who would be helped by a dedicated team of trained special educators. The IAF said this was part of the effort to improve facilities for the welfare of the Air Force families.
