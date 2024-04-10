Indian civilisation oldest, continuous with vast expanse: NSA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval emphasised the rich heritage of the Indian civilisation during an event on the release of the History of Ancient India, an 11-volume series by the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) in New Delhi.

Doval highlighted three key aspects of the Indian civilisation. Firstly, he emphasised its antiquity, stating that it was one of the oldest and continuous civilisations, with human society evolving and perfecting itself over millennia.

While acknowledging debates about the origins of this civilisation, Doval noted that historians generally agreed on its ancient roots. He stressed that the Indian civilisation had stood the test of time, with a continuity spanning thousands of years without disruption.

Secondly, Doval underscored the continuity of Indian civilisation, asserting that it had persisted for millennia without interruption.

Lastly, he emphasised the vast expanse of the Indian civilisation, stretching from the Oxus river (Amu Darya) in Central Asia to Southeast Asia and beyond. Doval highlighted the widespread influence and visible footprints of Indian civilisation across regions.

He highlighted that Alexander’s visit to India was considered a significant event in Western history, but was relatively insignificant in the Indian historical accounts.

He pointed out that while Western historical narratives often began with Alexander’s expedition to India, portraying it as a triumph of the West over the East, the reality was quite different. According to Doval, Alexander’s incursion into India was limited to the border region near the Jhelum, and he was unable to penetrate further into the Indian subcontinent.

