Indian-Jewish actress lauded by Israeli embassy

New Delhi, March 8
To mark International Women’s Day, the Israel embassy honoured Israeli and Jewish women whose bravery and resilience have inspired people worldwide. The Embassy announced the release of a series of videos featuring Indian-Jewish actress Madhura Naik.
In these videos, Madhura bravely shares her family’s tragic ordeal and sheds light on the horrors they endured during the October 7 massacre. Known for her roles in TV shows, she was born to an Israeli mother and a Hindu father. On October 7 when her sister and brother-in-law fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas. She opens up about her experiences as a Jewish woman and the discrimination she faced solely because of her identity.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...