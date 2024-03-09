Indian-Jewish actress lauded by Israeli embassy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

To mark International Women’s Day, the Israel embassy honoured Israeli and Jewish women whose bravery and resilience have inspired people worldwide. The Embassy announced the release of a series of videos featuring Indian-Jewish actress Madhura Naik.

In these videos, Madhura bravely shares her family’s tragic ordeal and sheds light on the horrors they endured during the October 7 massacre. Known for her roles in TV shows, she was born to an Israeli mother and a Hindu father. On October 7 when her sister and brother-in-law fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack by Hamas. She opens up about her experiences as a Jewish woman and the discrimination she faced solely because of her identity.

