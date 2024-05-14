Indian literary works figure in UNESCO’s regional register

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has achieved a significant milestone during the 10th meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) held in Ulaanbaatar. With the efforts of the IGNCA, three iconic Indian literary works have been made it to the UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register.

The recently added entries are the timeless classics —‘Ramcharitmanas’, ‘Panchatantra’, and 'Sahrdayaloka-Locana’.

Prof Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean (Administration) and Head of the Department, Kala Nidhi Division at IGNCA, played a pivotal role in presenting and defending these nominations at the convention. His advocacy at the Ulaanbaatar gathering underscored the IGNCA's commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage on a global platform.

The achievement marks the IGNCA's inaugural submission to the regional register since its establishment in 2008. Following rigorous deliberations and endorsements from the Register Subcommittee (RSC), all three nominations secured the entry, highlighting their profound impact on Indian literature and culture.

Authored by Acharya Anandvardhan, Pt Vishnu Sharma, and Goswami Tulsidas, the ‘Ramcharitmanas’, ‘Panchatantra’, and 'Sahrdayaloka-Locana’ have transcended time and space, shaping India’s moral ethos and artistic expressions.

