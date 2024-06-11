Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

New Delhi, June 10
A Delhi-Leh-Delhi car rally by the Indian Navy was flagged off today by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, the Chief of Personnel of Navy.
Called the ‘Sindhu Shikhar’ car rally, the expedition comprising 40 naval personnel will cover a distance of 3,637 km over 18 days traversing through remote regions.The objective of the expedition was to spread awareness about the maritime heritage of India and to create maritime consciousness in the northern states.
The expedition will be a major milestone in achieving outreach activities by Indian Navy, mainly in the regions of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Ladakh by interacting with schools, colleges and NCC units enroute. A special veterans’ interactions programme will be held at Chandigarh.
