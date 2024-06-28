Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and affiliated student unions intensified their protests on Thursday, accusing the National Testing Agency (NTA) of orchestrating a scam in the 2024 NEET-UG exam.

Led by IYC president Srinivas BV, demonstrators gathered at Jantar Mantar to denounce what they called a fraud affecting 24 lakh students and casting doubt on medical education system.

Tensions escalated as Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charging IYC members protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET paper leak and the Agnipath scheme.

Srinivas said, “The NEET exam scandal not only defrauds students but also undermines the integrity of our nation’s medical education framework. The silence of the BJP-led government on paper leaks and manipulated results raises serious questions about the NTA’s credibility and competence.”

He criticised Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding swift action. He also called for the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme.

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at the NTA office, echoing concerns over administrative failures impacting students nationwide. NSUI president Varun Choudhary said, “The frequent delays and paper leaks are not mere errors but a direct attack on the future of our youth. We demand the abolition of the NTA and the implementation of a transparent examination process.”

Meanwhile, Left-aligned student unions AISA, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan and JNUSU continued their indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Thursday despite multiple detentions by Delhi Police the previous day.

‘Pradhan must resign’ Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must immediately dismiss the NTA and resign to restore trust in our education system. — Srinivas BV, IYC president

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress