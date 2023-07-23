 India’s G20 summit venue, revamped Pragati Maidan complex, is among top 10 global meeting venues; see pictures : The Tribune India

Inauguration on July 26

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Tribune Photos



New Delhi, July 23

India’s G20 summit venue, the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation complex, Pragati Maidan, is all set for a grand inauguration on July 26.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex finds its place among the Top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling the colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The magnitude of the IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

At Level 3 of the convention centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of around 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts a magnificent Amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals. Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheater sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing ambience.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.

