India’s longest chandelier adorns G20 Leaders’ Summit venue

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 17

India’s longest chandelier, measuring 100 metres, stands out among the hallmarks of Bharat Mandapam, the sprawling Pragati Maidan venue, which will play host to the G20 leaders on September 9 and 10.

Apart from its scale -- the project is designed to cover nearly 4.5 million square feet of built area consisting of, among other things, an exhibition complex covering 1.5 million square feet -- Bharat Mandapam boasts of a splendid crystal chandelier in one of its principal galleries, called the "Window of Delhi" which offers a bird's eye view of the historic city.

"Sourced from the Czech Republic's famed crystal valley, the chandelier is designed to push the boundaries of luxury and opulence and showcase Indian hospitality," saysSanjay Singh of Arcop, designers of the complex.

The G20 summit hall itself is equipped with a massive chandelier made of around 3750 hand blown cut crystal globes which reflect light in amazing colours, becoming the centerpiece of the Summit venue.

Outside the Summit hall, the “Window to Delhi”, a gallery on the top level, is adorned with a 100 metre chandelier inspired by the ‘Triveni Sangam’ with crystals woven into fluid curved lines signifying the waves of rivers Ganga and Yamuna coming together in the middle to emulate the mythical Saraswati.

"This chandelier is nearly 100 metre long making it the longest chandelier in India. The premium lounges are also adorned with hand blown crystal chandeliers all made in the crystal valley of the Czech Republic," Sanjay Singh says as the G20 Leaders' Summit venue receives final touches before the D-Day.The venue will be closed for G20 events after August 26.

The complex's pre-function spaces too reflect the diversity of Indian heritage and are decorated with Madhubani Art fused with Agra and Moradabadhandicraft of stone inlays and brass works.Variousfurniture pieces have motifs inspired by Bidri art from the South, Kashimiri motifs, andTanjore art to reveal the diversity of Indian heritage.

HIGHLIGHTS OF BHARAT MANDAPAM

3 Amphitheatres for cultural functions besides a 3000 capacity semi-covered Amphitheatre tucked under the convention centre.

The convention centre has 7000 seating in a single format facility which is divisible into multiple formats. It is the largest in India and among the largest globally.

The complex has 22 meeting rooms of different capacities ranging from 50 to 500 seating along with VVIP meeting rooms, bilateral lounges, and PM lounges.

In all, the entire convention centre can seat around 13500 people.