 Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Noida, July 8

Their cross-border love story hit a dead-end after they were arrested and put in jail, but Greater Noida’s Sachin Meena and Pakistan’s Seema Haider are set for a new turn as they walked out of prison on a rain-soaked Saturday on getting bail.

They were granted bail on Friday by a court in Jewar. It also ordered that as long as the case continues, Seema will not change her residence and live with Sachin.

Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering into India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

After being released, Sachin, 22, and Seema, 30, reached his parents’ house at Meena Thakuran colony in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area to live together along with her children.

“Sachin Meena and Seema Haider were released from jail around 8.30 am after all paperwork was completed. Seema’s four children, who were also staying with her, also went with her,” Arun Pratap Singh, the superintendent of Luksar Jail where they were lodged, told PTI.

Seema, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan and was settled in Karachi after her marriage in 2014, also offered prayers at a temple in Sachin’s house.

“I will end my life instead of going back to Pakistan. He (Sachin) also cannot live without me,” Seema told reporters when asked for her response in case the Indian government deports her.

Sachin, who works at a grocery store, said he wants to live with Seema and her children in Greater Noida.

The duo said they would contact lawyers to find out a way to legalise her stay in India. Seema said she would accept Hinduism. Sachin told reporters that they would soon take a dip in the Ganga together for her to embark on their new journey.

A civil court in Jewar had on Friday granted bail to the duo and ordered that as long as the case continues against them, Seema would not change her residence and live with Sachin, their advocate Hemant Krishna Parashar told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said the case is under trial and the police would file a chargesheet in the court soon.

Seema and Sachin had got in touch in 2019 while playing an online game and eventually grew closer to the extent that they decided to live together in India — all unknown to her husband Ghulam Haider who was away in Saudi Arabia for work.

In a video message from Saudi Arabia, Seema’s husband Ghulam Haider urged the Indian government to help him reunite with his wife. He said it was through the Indian media that he got to know that his wife and children are in Greater Noida.

However, Seema told reporters that she did not wish to go back to Ghulam Haider and claimed threat to her life if she returns to their native place in Pakistan, citing stringent local laws.

In March, Sachin and Seema met in Kathmandu where they stayed together for seven days and got secretly married, according to the police.

Later, she went back to Pakistan and Sachin returned to India. Back home, Seema, who claimed discord with her husband, sold a plot for Pakistani rupees 12 lakh, arranged for flight tickets and visa for Nepal for herself and her children.

In May, she reached Nepal via Dubai. Then she took a bus for Delhi from Kathmandu and reached Greater Noida on May 13 with her children where Sachin had made arrangements for her to stay in a rented accommodation without disclosing her Pakistani identity, officials said.

More than one-and-a-half-month later, the local police got a whiff of a Pakistani woman and her children’s illegal presence in their area. Sachin, Seema and her children tried to evade arrest and fled, but were caught in Ballabgarh in Haryana. The police then questioned them and officially arrested them on July 4, the officials said. — PTI

How they met

  • Seema from Pakistan and Sachin got in touch in 2019 while playing an online game. Her husband was away in Saudi Arabia for work
  • In March 2023, Sachin and Seema met in Kathmandu where they got married. Later, she went back to Pakistan and Sachin returned to India
  • Back home, Seema sold a plot for Pakistani rupees 12 lakh, arranged for flight tickets and visa for Nepal for herself and her four children
  • In May, she reached Nepal via Dubai. Then she took a bus for Delhi from Kathmandu and reached Greater Noida on May 13

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

5
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Sonepat village; meets farmers, drives tractor

6
Schools

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

7
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

8
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

9
J & K

Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain washes key road; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains shut

10
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...

‘Will hurt identity, rights of minorities’: SGPC rejects UCC

'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC

Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Dashmesh Avenue residents

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

Sukhna level near danger mark

CRAWFED opposes steep hike in road tax

PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

At 126 mm, Delhi sees highest single-day July rain in 20 years

Regional rapid transit system depot gets solar power plant

Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

3 injured as speeding SUV hits two vehicles in Ludhiana

Triple murder: Suspect fears boycott of spouse by society

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud