Industrial hub planned for Rani Khera

New Delhi, January 2

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today gave his assent to the plans to create an industrial hub on 147 acres in Rani Khera. The land for the industrial hub is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Officials said, “This industrial hub will be entirely eco-friendly. Service industries like IT, ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) and research facilities will be established here. The government will provide land at concessional rates for setting up industries. Upon its development, this place could provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people.” After receiving approval from the CM, the file has now been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor.

"The responsibility for developing the new industrial hub in Rani Khera has been entrusted to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) by the Delhi Government," officials added.

Both people from Delhi and outside will be able to acquire land at concessional rates for setting up industries here. Since it will be an entirely environment-friendly industrial centre, land allocation will prioritise industries that do not cause any pollution, an official said.

