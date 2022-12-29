Industries using unapproved fuels to be closed from January 1

PTI

New Delhi, December 28

The Centre’s air quality panel on Wednesday said industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, in Delhi-NCR would be closed down from January 1 and heavy fines will be imposed on them. However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants would be allowed, it said.

“Pollution control authorities have been directed to close down industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels, including coal, without giving them any show cause notice.

Firewood and biomass briquettes can be used for religious purposes and cremation, wood charcoal can be used for tandoors and grills of hotels, restaurants and banquet halls (with emission control system). The use of wood charcoal for cloth ironing is allowed, the CAQM said.