Inebriated miscreants tried to kidnap 2 JNU students from campus, says students’ union

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and tried to kidnap two students.

It said the JNU security office has registered a complaint with the Delhi Police on the attempt to stalk, harass, abduct and physically attack students that happened on Tuesday night.

One of the students who was attacked underwent a medical examination and has formally filed a complaint, the JNUSU said in a statement.

Police officials said a complaint was received in connection with the incident and legal action was being taken.

The JNUSU demanded that the vice-chancellor lodge a police complaint as well.

"JNU VC also should file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus," the statement said.

It said a delegation of students would meet the vice-chancellor at 11 am.

"We give the Delhi Police time till noon to arrest the perpetrators, failing which we will start an agitation," the statement said.