Inspect night shelters: Minister

New Delhi:Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed senior officials of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to visit five-night shelters daily and provide deficiency reports to him. Bharadwaj cited media reports regarding the deficiencies reported night shelters under the DUSIB. The Minister has sought the officers to commence their visit from June 12-17 and table the report to the minister on June 18.The Minister also directed visiting officers to attach selfies of the night shelters they visit to confirm their presence during the inspections. TNS

‘Allies didn’t get key ministries’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) calling the allocation of 'jhunjhuna' (toy) ministries, to coalition partners referring to them as insignificant. Singh took potshots at BJP signaling a move to eliminate its coalition partners. In this government, the NDA constituents did not get any ministry from Home, Defense, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Railways, Roads, Agriculture, Education, Health, Telecommunications. They were given only a rattle ministry in their hands, he said. TNS

Delhi Cong chief thanks HP govt

New Delhi: Addressing the water crisis in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav emphasised the party’s consistent advocacy on the matter, stating, “I am pleased that the Himachal government has indicated their readiness to release additional water. If this water reaches Delhi, the issue will be resolved.However, it’s concerning that despite the assurance,the water hasn’t reached Delhi yet.

